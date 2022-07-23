Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,893,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TM. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

