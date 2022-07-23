30,018 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHN opened at $21.96 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

