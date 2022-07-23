Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $610,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

