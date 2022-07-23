Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Match Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 695,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $72.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

