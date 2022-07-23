Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

