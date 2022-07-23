Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 245 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,149,000 after acquiring an additional 75,643 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NEP opened at $77.22 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.33. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

