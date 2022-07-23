Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $77.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

