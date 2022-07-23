Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,525,000 after purchasing an additional 165,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,164,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,402 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

About Penn National Gaming

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.