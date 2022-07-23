Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 126 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average is $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

