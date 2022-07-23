iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $117.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.74.

