Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $400.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

