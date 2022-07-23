Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AME opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.