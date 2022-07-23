Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 164 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.7 %

SNX stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,734. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.