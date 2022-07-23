Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,115,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $221.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

