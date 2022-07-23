iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.