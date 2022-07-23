Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 140 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $248.79 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.38.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

