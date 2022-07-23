Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 125 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $82.83 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.81.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

