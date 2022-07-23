Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $616,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 647,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after purchasing an additional 627,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $107.61 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

