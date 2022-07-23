Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

