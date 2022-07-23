Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 68,368 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,368 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $61.37 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $71.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.