Evercore ISI Reiterates $129.00 Price Target for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Progressive stock opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

