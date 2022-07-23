Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $47.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.