TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$67.00 at Barclays

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRP. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TC Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $293,331,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

