SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $157.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC cut their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.87.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62. SEA has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in SEA by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SEA by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SEA by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

