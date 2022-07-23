Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELS has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.