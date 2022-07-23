GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in GDS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $28.10 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.92.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

