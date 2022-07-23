Signaturefd LLC Buys 159 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after buying an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $436.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.28.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

