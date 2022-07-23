Signaturefd LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.34. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

