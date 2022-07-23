Signaturefd LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.