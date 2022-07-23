Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TS opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.28) to €8.80 ($8.89) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

