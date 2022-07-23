SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,315,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

