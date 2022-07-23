Signaturefd LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

