Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 349 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RWL opened at $72.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
