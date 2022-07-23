Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $230,000 Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 304,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 91,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90,210 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWD opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

