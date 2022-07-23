Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $243,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,344.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

