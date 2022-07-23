Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 192.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 240,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.