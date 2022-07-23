Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

