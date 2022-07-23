CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,165,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Genuine Parts by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $145.26. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.