CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 16,010 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

