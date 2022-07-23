Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $801,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $179.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average is $191.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

