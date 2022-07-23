Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 35,277 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,277 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 212.5% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Romano Tio bought 2,200 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $57,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $707,644.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance

BRG opened at $26.16 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $780.07 million, a PE ratio of 237.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.