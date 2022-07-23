Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 140,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $220.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.21.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

