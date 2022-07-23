Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock opened at $323.93 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

