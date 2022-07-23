Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 33,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.