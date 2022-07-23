Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

