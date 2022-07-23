Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after buying an additional 249,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,571 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after buying an additional 1,154,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

