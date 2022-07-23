Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 836 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

