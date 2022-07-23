Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.