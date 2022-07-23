Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.28 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.