82,434 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $9,192,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19.

Regal Rexnord Increases Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

